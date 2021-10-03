Sheffield boss Stead pays tribute to club’s owners ahead of play-offs

The Owlerton clash was put back after Thursday’s original staging was a washout and a bumper turnout is expected with plenty of Aces fans set to make the journey across from Manchester.

And Tigers boss Simon Stead is predicting a tough battle over two legs with the decider in Manchester on Thursday.

He admits the Premiership doesn’t have the strength of the late 90s when it was filled with Grand Prix superstars – but it’s still an extremely high standard.

Sheffield Tigers (Speedway) manager Simon Stead.

Stead has also heaped praise on the club owners for taking the top flight plunge at Owlerton.

He said: “I’m delighted the owners of this great club took the plunge back into the big time.

“I know people say the standard isn’t what it once was in the Premiership, they have a point, but look at tonight’s teams.

“Here we have a meeting featuring Dan Bewley, Brady Kurtz, Jack Holder and Adam Ellis. Three of those riders don’t ride in the Championship and the other is the new British Champion.

"Not bad, is it?”

Fans can enjoy the best seats in the house with the restaurant open, plus the usual bar, snack bar and track shop.

A special 48-page souvenir programme has also been produced to commemorate the occasion with a laminated gloss cover and will be on sale at the stadium for £4.

SHEFFIELD: Jack Holder, Troy Batchelor, Kyle Howarth, Josh Pickering, Adam Ellis, Danyon Hume, Connor Mountain.