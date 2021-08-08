Sheffield boss Simon Stead wants returns against Ipswich and Wolverhampton

With the league table looking increasingly like a straight shootout between the sides for the fourth play-off spot, it makes the meeting huge.

And the TruPlant Tigers are desperate to bounce back at home on Thursday when they face high-flying Wolverhampton in a mouthwatering Owlerton battle.

The Ipswich meeting is delayed from last Thursday thanks to rain but the two clubs readily agreed to stage it quickly.

Sheffield Tigers manager Simon Stead.

Boss Simon Stead knows what a big week it is for his side.

“It’s important for us to pick up points from both meetings this week and that has to be our priority,” he said.

“We’ve tweaked the team and that served us well at King’s Lynn last week but we’ve got to do it again at Ipswich on Monday.

“Their results have surprised me a little but they’ve had injury problems this season so that explains quite a bit.”

Stead is also hoping to see a solid all-round team display similar to that of last week at Lynn.

“It’s important for all the lads to chip in and they did,” he said. “Stefan Nielsen came in and did a solid job for us and I’m sure the rest of the lads will step up to the plate in an important week for us.”

Tickets remain on sale for Thursday’s home meeting and all stadium facilities have now reopened for Tigers home meetings.

IPSWICH: Jason Crump, Jake Allen, Danny King, Anders Rowe, Craig Cook, Drew Kemp, Paul Starke.