Sheffield boss Simon Stead: ‘most wide open and unpredictable play-off line-up for years’

A bumper crowd is anticipated for Tigers’ first ever Premiership play-off appearance in their first season back in the top league of British Speedway.

Plenty of fans are expected to travel across from Manchester for the history-making meeting between two teams who finished level on 42 points in the Premiership table.

The other semi-final is finely poised with Peterborough holding a two-point lead over Wolves going into the return at Alwalton next Monday.

Sheffield boss Simon Stead. Photo: Taylor Lanning.

Said Stead: “The way the season has progressed I think it’s really up in the air and if I was a neutral I would be struggling to call the champions.

“It’s probably the most wide open and unpredictable play-off line-up for years.

“You have four teams who could all do it and they could all win on the other tracks, I think it’s a really exciting prospect for the sport.

“I’ve got to back my lads, we have a great team spirit, they’re a great bunch and we are all hitting form at just the right time.

“We don’t fear anybody, but we will give Belle Vue the respect they deserve.”

Tru Plant Tigers welcome back skipper Kyle Howarth after he missed Sunday’s win over King’s Lynn and Connor Mountain steps in for the injured Stefan Nielsen at reserve.

Fans can enjoy the best seats in the house with the restaurant open tonight, plus the usual bar, snack bar and track shop.

A special 48-page souvenir programme has also been produced to commemorate the occasion with a laminated gloss cover and will be on sale at the stadium for £4.

SHEFFIELD: Jack Holder, Troy Batchelor, Kyle Howarth, Josh Pickering, Adam Ellis, Danyon Hume, Connor Mountain.