Sheffield boss Simon Stead makes plea to fans ahead of Ipswich visit

Tigers launch a run of four successive Thursday night meetings with a top four spot in their own hands.

And Stead wants to get the job done sooner rather than later as they look to secure a shot at the league title in their first season back in the top flight.

Ipswich gave Tigers a run for their money on their previous visit to Owlerton but Sheffield won at Foxhall recently and claimed all four league points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three-time World Champion Jason Crump.

Stead said: “This has all the makings of a cracker, don’t underestimate Ipswich just by looking at the league table.

“They have some riders who go well around Sheffield and we need to be on our toes. Craig Cook has won meetings here and they include the legend Jason Crump.”

Crump’s appearance will catch the attention of many. He’s made a comeback this season after a decade in retirement and is the three-time World Champion who is regarded as a true icon of the sport.

“When I was riding Jason was one of the main reasons why I joined Belle Vue,” said Stead. “I had offers to go to other top flight clubs but with Jason in the Belle Vue team I knew I had to go there.

“It will be great to see him at Sheffield and I’m sure he’ll open being back here after a few years.

“But even though he was my hero back in the day I want my boys to beat him and get three points in the bag. If we can do that then it will be a big step towards our aim of the play-offs.