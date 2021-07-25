Sheffield-based British boxing trio ease through at Tokyo Games
Sheffield-based boxing trio Luke McCormack, Charley Davison and Benjamin Whittaker eased to victories in their respective preliminary rounds at Tokyo 2020
McCormack, whose twin brother Pat is competing at welterweight, got the better of Manish Kaushik of India via unanimous decision in the men’s lightweight division to set up a last-16 bout against dangerous Cuban Andy Cruz.
Inspirational mum-of-three Davison, meanwhile, brushed aside Morocco’s Rabab Cheddar 5-0 in the women’s flyweight competition, while Whittaker also had a comfortable unanimous decision win over Colombia’s Jorge Vivas in the men’s light-heavyweight category.
Davison, 27, will next take on China’s Chang Yuan while Whittaker goes up against Egypt’s Abdelrahman Salah.
No fewer than 11 boxers based at the English Institute of Sport have qualified for this summer’s Games.
All seven of the men selected have won at least one major medal in the Tokyo Olympic cycle, while 2019 middleweight world champion Lauren Price is among four women chosen along with 2019 Youth world and Olympic champion Caroline Dubois.