Sheffield-based British boxing trio ease through at Tokyo Games

McCormack, whose twin brother Pat is competing at welterweight, got the better of Manish Kaushik of India via unanimous decision in the men’s lightweight division to set up a last-16 bout against dangerous Cuban Andy Cruz.

Inspirational mum-of-three Davison, meanwhile, brushed aside Morocco’s Rabab Cheddar 5-0 in the women’s flyweight competition, while Whittaker also had a comfortable unanimous decision win over Colombia’s Jorge Vivas in the men’s light-heavyweight category.

Davison, 27, will next take on China’s Chang Yuan while Whittaker goes up against Egypt’s Abdelrahman Salah.

Moroco's Rabab Cheddar (red) and Britain's Charley-Sian Davison fight during their women's fly (48-51kg) preliminaries boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

No fewer than 11 boxers based at the English Institute of Sport have qualified for this summer’s Games.