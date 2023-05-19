Sheffield athletes have received invitations to the 65th Loughborough International Athletics Meeting on Sunday, May 21

Top Sheffield athletes have been invited to the prestigious Loughborough International Athletics Meeting this weekend.

The meeting, at The Paula Radcliffe Stadium in Loughborough, incorporates a Home International Match between teams from England Athletics, Scottish Athletics, Welsh Athletics, GB & NI Under 20’s, The NAL (National Athletics League) and Loughborough University.

There are also invitees from other European Countries, including Ukrainian 400m athlete Danylo Danylenko, who compete in Guest races. The meeting is generally recognised as the curtain-raiser to the Outdoor Athletics Season in Britain.

Principally amongst the City of Sheffield & Dearne A C athletes invited is Olympian Lee Thompson who runs in the guest 200m & 4 x 400m relay for the England Athletics team.

Ella Blakey competes in the Women’s 400m Guest race & in the Women’s 4 x 400m Relay team for the NAL. Hakan Dalbal & Lewis Thorn have also been invited for the Men’s 400m Guest races. All are coached by John Henson.

The City of Sheffield & Dearne A C. International sprinter Joe Ferguson runs in the Guest 100m and 200m, Leonie Ashmeade, fresh from setting a new 100m record at the Universities Championships, runs in her 100m guest race and training-mate Ellie Booker will be in the 200m guest race and in the 4 x 100 Relay for the England Athletics team.

They are all coached by Sheffield’s Lewis Samuel.

Sheffield's discus star Chukwuemeker Ossamor (Coach James Taylor) has been selected to throw in the discus competition for the England Athletics team..

James Taylor himself has been named as Throws Coach for the England Athletics Team at the Loughborough Pathways International (LPI) the following weekend Saturday, May 27.

This meeting involves England U18, U20 & U23 athletes giving them the opportunity for top class competition to support their preparation & aspirations for selection at major championship events.

Doors open at the Stadium at 10.00am and the meeting starts with the Women’s Hammer Throw at 10.45am and on the track with the 100m at 10.50am. Booking is available online on the Loughborough University website.

The first of the four 2023 Northern Athletics League fixtures take place on Saturday 20th May at various venues throughout the North of England. In the Premier Division (East) City of Sheffield & Dearne A C are at the University of York Stadium & take on teams from the City of York, Kingston upon Hull, Lincoln Wellington, Rotherham Harriers and Wakefield Harriers.

