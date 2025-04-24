Sheffield athlete conquers sleep disorder in US marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield athlete Calli Hauger-Thackeray clocked up one of the fastest times in British marathon history - and then revealed she sometimes suffers from sleep apnoea.

The 32-year-old, who grew up in Killamarsh, ran a hugely impressive 2:22:38 to place sixth in the women’s elite at the 2025 Boston Marathon, USA, this week.

It was rated the 10th fastest time in British history, and the former Eckington High School pupil has now gone sub-2:23 on three occasions in her career.

Sleep is vital to top-functioning athletes and Calli struggled to finish the marathon in the Paris Olympics last year because of several issues, including a lack of rest.

But a comfortable bed in Boston helped her to a satisfying finishing time, behind Kenya’s Sharon Lokedi who broke the women’s course record by over two minutes (2:17:22.)

After completing the 26.2 miles (42.2 kilometers) from Hopkinton to Boston's Copley Square, Calli said: "That was so overwhelming - the crowds were like nothing I can ever even imagine anywhere else. It was insane.

"I've got sleep apnoea, so I struggle a lot with sleep anyway, and I have had a few episodes, but honestly, the last six days I have actually slept like a baby.

"The hotel bed was amazing and I slept like a baby."

Boston was Arizona-based Hauger-Thackery’s third American marathon, her previous two performances were 2:11:17 at the 2023 McKirdy Micro Marathon (New York) and 2:24:28 at the 2024 California International Marathon (Sacramento.)

The Hallamshire Harrier needs more rest now and won't be taking part in the London marathon on Sunday.

"It has been nonstop for a year now so I need a bit of a break" she said.

Instead, she said she was looking forward to eating food other than pasta and rice.

Calli Hauger-Thackery

Also, after seven months away from South Yorkshire and north Derbyshire, she was looking forward to coming back to the UK.

She may keep her hand in with a few laps of Rother Valley Country Park, one of her favourite venues.

*Sleep apnoea is a sleep disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts. This can lead to oxygen deprivation, fatigue, and other health problems. The most common type occurs when muscles in the throat relax and block the airway.