Sheffied Tigers Speedway: Huge week ahead for Simon Stead's men

Simon Stead’s men head to Wolverhampton on Monday before hosting their first home meeting of the season against northern rivals Belle Vue on Thursday.

And Stead insists his priority is to pick up points from both as they look to build on a last gasp win at Belle Vue last Monday.

“That was a great win for the lads and we need to keep up the good work in the coming week,” he said.

Sheffield Tigers' Jack Holder. Picture: EDDIE GARVEY

“After picking up away points to start the season we have put ourselves in a great position and by the end of Thursday night we’ll be half way through the group matches.

“I’ve got to say Jack Holder and Adam Ellis are developing into a really good spearhead for us and they just seem to get better and better, it’s great for me as a manager to have them.

“Wolverhampton is always a tough place to go and Monday will be tricky, but we’ll give it our best shot.

“They’re a solid team from top to bottom and they have riders who are really dialled in around that track, but we have to be ready.

“Then we welcome Belle Vue at Owlerton on Thursday and our win at their place will only be truly worth it if we can beat them at home and do the double. An away win is only any good if you beat a team back at home too.

“I’m expecting a big crowd on Thursday, I think there’ll be plenty of Belle Vue fans coming across from Manchester so it should be a big night.”