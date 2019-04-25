Sharks secure play-off place

DBL Sharks Sheffield have made it through to the benecos BBL Play-Offs after they got the win they needed against Esh Group Eagles Newcastle to seal their place in the top eight.

One win would seal the spot and a 104-86 success over the third-placed Eagles did the job for Atiba Lyons’ men.

A scorching start settled home nerves, with Sharks completing a season sweep over their opponents for the first time since the 2002-03 campaign.

That high-tempo right from the start proved to be the difference.

Sharks went off from the tip and erupted to score 59 points by the interval, which was more than Eagles have conceded by half-time in any game this season.

As usual, Dirk Williams top-scored for the home side but while there were some incredible individual numbers, the 32 assists for Sharks also showed in truth, it was a team effort.

Williams was at his sensational best and finished with a spectacular 42 points, as well as seven assists and six boards. Rob Marsden was also superb and claimed a stellar double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds, plus seven assists.

While a top-eight place has been secured, with matches still to be played, Sharks do not yet know who their play-off opponents will be.