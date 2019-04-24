Seventeen year old speedway prospect aims to be Top Gun in Sheffield

Teenage sensation Drew Kemp will start Sunday’s Top Gun individual meeting at Owlerton as one of the favourites.

Kemp, who was wanted by a host of Championship clubs during the winter, has found it tough since moving to Sheffield.

But he will be looking for a confidence boosting display in Sunday’s event which starts at 4pm and offers discounted admission to just £10 and children go free.

Kemp is generally happy despite some of the harder meetings he’s had so far.

He said: “It’s been pretty good but as I’ve said I’m always pushing myself - I never just settle.

“I had a really good first meeting against Scunthorpe and to start like that was just what I wanted. I was soon up into the main body of the team though and since then it has been tough.

“Of course I’m still learning, especially on the away tracks and maybe I am a bit too hard on myself at times - but I think that’s only because I do expect a lot of myself and I always want to be scoring as many points as I can.

“Last week was a step in the right direction again and it’s good to beat anybody - but to beat the likes Scott (Nicholls) and Richie (Worrall) was a big boost.

“But I kind of messed it up in my last ride, so I was a little bit frustrated, but like I say there were positives to take out of it.”

He’s looking forward to Sunday with no pressure on his shoulders.

“I’ve been learning a lot as I’ve said and there’s things I’ve wanted to try but maybe not in a team meeting,” he said.

“So I can do that in this one, get some more laps in here and of course it would be nice to finish with a good result.”

Season ticket holders will be allowed entry for just £5 to this meeting.