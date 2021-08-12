Self-assured Hopey Price raring to go ahead of first of two fights in three weeks

The 21-year-old super bantamweight (4-0, one knockout) – who is trained by Dave Coldwell in Rotherham along with Sheffield-based featherweight Jordan Gill – takes on fellow unbeaten prospect, Claudio Grande (5-0, three knockouts), this weekend before a scheduled ten-round bout in his hometown of Leeds on September 4 on the Josh Warrington v Mauricio Lara undercard.

Price, from Leeds, became the first boxer from Great Britain to win gold at a Youth Olympic Games in 2018 and would have been a well-fancied medal prospect for Team GB at Paris 2024, had he not decided to turn professional in the belief he could achieve greater things in the sport before then.

Speaking ahead of Saturday, he said: “Most prospects wouldn’t have took this fight knowing they have got a ten-rounder in their hometown of Leeds in only three weeks time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But these are the fights that I want; Italian prospect, five and 0, three knockouts, all I’m concentrating on is Saturday night and to do a good job on him.

"I’m fully focused on Saturday night, I had more time to work in the gym and spar and I can’t wait for Saturday.”

This weekend will be the first time Price, who is promoted by Matchroom Boxing, has boxed more than six rounds, with eight rounds scheduled against Grande.

Earlier this year Price told The Star he believed he could become a world champion in under 10 professional fights.