Search is on to find Sheffield's biggest snooker fan through Meadowhall competition

The chosen superfan will win a money-can’t-buy prize which includes a personalised signed snooker cue, as well as an autographed ball and picture by the world number one himself, Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Fans can enter the competition by simply heading to Meadowhall’s Facebook or Instagram feeds and sharing what makes them the biggest snooker superfan.

Entries can be made by the snooker fan nominating themselves, or by a friend or family member, and the competition will run from now until Tuesday, May 3.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “The store been hugely popular with visitors and now, as the World Championship comes to an end, it only feels right to mark the occasion by finding Sheffield’s biggest snooker fan to continue to excitement!"

“It’s been fantastic to have the Ronnie O’Sullivan pop-up return to the centre for a second year, this time with extra space for fans to play snooker and have the chance to meet some of the sport’s legends.

The Ronnie O’Sullivan pop-up opened just before the start of the World Snooker Championship and is stocked with a range of branded clothing, official merchandise and signed items, as well as Ronnie’s own memorabilia.

Fans can also book to play on one of the snooker and pool tables in-store by calling the store on 0114 3981010.

The store is open from 10am-9pm on weekdays, 9am to 8pm on Saturday, and 11am to 5pm on Sunday. Find out more about the products available here: https://www.ronnieosullivanshop.com/.