The Owls followed up last weekend’s 2-0 win over Doncaster with a 1-0 victory over Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening to pick up their second three points of the season, which saw them move up to fourth in the league table.

Rotherham also picked up their second win since returning to League One as they overcame Morecambe 1-0.

Both sides have aspirations of making an immediate return to the second tier this season.

Sheffield Wednesday take on Rotherham this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match…

League form (first three games):

Sheffield Wednesday – D-W-W

Rotherham United – W-L-W

When does Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday take place?

Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday takes place on Saturday, 21 August at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. Kick-off is 1pm.

Is Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday will not be shown on TV.

The kick-off time has been moved on police advice.

Is there a live stream for Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday?

The will be no live stream for Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday.

How else can I follow the game?

As ever, The Star will also be running a comprehensive live blog with team news, live updates, reaction and analysis from our Owls correspondents Alex Miller and Joe Crann.

You can follow them on Twitter via @AlexMiller91 and @YesWeCrann.

Who is the referee?

Marc Edwards is the match referee. He will be assisted by Anthony Da Costa and Kevin Morris while Ian Smedley is the fourth official.

What are the odds?

Sky Bet are offering the following odds on the game:

Rotherham United – 11/8

Draw – 21/10