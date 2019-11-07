Rotherham United: Paul Warne hopes to give debut to forgotten man for FA Cup trip to Maidenhead

Rotherham manager Paul Warne. Pic: Dean Atkins.

The former Bury man has endured a tough start to life at the Millers after joining on a two-year deal in August.

But having failed to make an appearance due to a leg injury, Thompson is nearing full fitness and could be involved for the first time at York Road.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne said: “It's great news. I earmarked him for the Lincoln cup game but it might be that he is included to play this weekend depending on what is happening in front of him.

"He has come in and he knew the situation that he would have to compete hard for his place and he was unfortunate to get that bone displacement in his leg, but he's worked really hard.”

However, despite Thompson’s possible return, Warne is likely to be without fellow defender Clark Robertson.

Robertson has not featured since playing and scoring at former employers Blackpool last month following a groin problem.

He is closing in on a return to fitness, but the weather seems to have put paid to any chances of him playing on Saturday.

“The intention was for him to train today and tomorrow and look to be part of it this weekend or at Lincoln on the Tuesday,” Warne explained.

“As you know, we've come to work today on a kayak, so we're going to train on astro turf rather than at the training ground.

"I don't think it is ideal for Robbo to have his first day back training with groin problems on there.

“Possibly, he won't train so that might delay his comeback.”

Rotherham take on a Maidenhead side who are currently occupying 16th place in the National League.

Despite the gulf in class on paper, Warne knows full well his side should not become complacent against the Magpies.

“We've done exactly the same process as we always do,” Warne said.

“They're in the National League and we played Chesterfield pre-season full strength and they gave us a right game.

“We are definitely not underestimating the opposition that is for sure.

"You know all of our backgrounds, but mine especially, I played non-league for years so I have full respect for them.