Rotherham United: More inconvenience for Millers fans as league clash with Portsmouth is POSTPONED

The game, scheduled for Saturday August 24, had already been moved to a 12.30pm kick-off from its original 3pm slot, angering supporters who had made travel plans as soon as the fixtures were announced.

However, the game will no longer go ahead at all on that day due to safety concerns, with the Victorious music festival also happening in the city that weekend.

It leaves some fans having made two sets of travel arrangements out of pocket and also facing the prospect of a midweek trip to the south coast once a new date has been set.

Pompey have at least said they will offer refunds to Millers fans judged on a case-by-case basis.

A club statement from the Millers read: “Following extensive discussions with Portsmouth Football Club and the English Football League, the club are disappointed to confirm that the away fixture at Fratton Park will undergo a further schedule change.

“Rotherham United clearly expressed its objections to another amendment to the fixture which had previously been moved to a 12:30pm kick-off.

“However due to overriding safety concerns regarding the safety of players and supporters the decision has been taken to move the fixture.

“It is with regret therefore, that we announce that the League One away match against Portsmouth on 24 August 2019 has had to be postponed.

“Portsmouth worked hard with the EFL and relevant agencies in trying to accommodate the fixture taking place on the initially scheduled day, originally bringing the kick-off time forward to 12.30pm.

“But due to the difficulties in hosting two major events in the city on the same day – with Victorious Festival also taking place that weekend – and after safety, operational, logistical and staffing concerns were raised, there was no other option but for Portsmouth to ask the EFL to postpone the game.

“A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course. Tickets already purchased will remain valid, while fans can also claim a refund.

“We sincerely apologise to all of our supporters who have been adversely affected by this change.

“With that in mind, and with the fixture having already been moved from its original 3pm kick-off, the club were keen to ensure that our supporters who have already made plans to attend this fixture, will be some way refunded.