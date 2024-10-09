Rookie Rowan ends ROKiT British F4 Season on a high at brilliant Brands Hatch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield teenager, Rowan Campbell-Pilling, finishes his first-ever F4 season with a tremendous top 10 spot and an impressive 21 trophies.

Rowan, a Motorsport UK Academy Driver who drives for the Argenti team, made his much-awaited debut to British Formula 4 single seaters in April.

Since then, with this seen as the first step of the ladder towards Formula 1, the 17-year-old has been using his first season to get as much experience as possible in the sport.

With a rollercoaster of 30 races – across 10 different tracks – racing alongside 22 other drivers from across the globe, Rowan has rocketed his way up the championship rankings, ending within the top 10 – only one of three Rookies to do so.

Rowan Campbell-Pilling on the Podium (Credit: Jakob Ebrey)

He was also the first Rookie in the new generation car to be on the Official Podium within three races and was awarded a Pirelli Hardest Charger Award (for the most overtakes during a race). He’s also held seven Rookie fastest laps and finished third overall in the Rookie Cup this year.

An incredible first season in Motorsport UK's premier single seater championship, Rowan has achieved 21 podiums across the main championship and the Rookie Championship for 2024.

The Rookie tournament is a highly competitive series where only the youngest drivers in the championship, those who haven’t been in F4 before, are eligible.

Last weekend, Rowan returned to Brands Hatch in Kent – this time for the Grand Prix circuit, which is 2.4miles in length – as it hosted the final round of the season. It was during this weekend, over four races, that the teenager gained another four trophies.

Rowan Campbell-Pilling at Brands Hatch (Credit: Jakob Ebrey)

In race one, Rowan showcased amazing pace as he overtook four cars on the first lap, and a fifth car a lap later. He got himself into 6th place and won first place on the Rookie Podium.

A re-run of Round 26 also took place. This saw Rowan take eighth place overall, and second place in the Rookie Podium, taking his second trophy of the weekend.

Race two, a reverse grid race, was unfortunately cut short due to an incident on track. After half points were given, Rowan took third place on the Rookie Podium for the race.

The final race of the season, where teams started on slick tyres and then transitioned to wet tyres as the rain started, saw Rowan overtake several Rookies to get himself on his fourth Rookie Podium. He therefore gained his fourth trophy of the weekend.

Rowan Campbell-Pilling at Brands Hatch (Credit: Jakob Ebrey)

Rowan said: “What a way to end the season! It has flown by, and I have loved every second – even the more challenging parts. I feel very fortunate to have gained the experience I have over the past few months.

“I loved being back at Brands Hatch, and to have gained four trophies over the weekend, well it’s safe to say I’m finishing on a high. To be third on the Rookie Podium and in the top 10 overall, I couldn’t be happier with how we closed the season.

“As I continue to represent Sheffield and South Yorkshire in motorsport, I’m so grateful for the lasting support of all the team, our family, our friends, and my wonderful fans. It’s been brilliant to see everyone enjoying the journey we’re on. This is only the beginning, so until next season, thank you.”

With a year of F4 under his belt, more confidence and experience to his name, Rowan has a very strong foundation as he looks ahead to his second F4 season – the 2025 ROKiT British F4 Championship Certified by the FIA – as a favourite to lift the title.

Rowan will return to the F4 track next April. For more updates, and to follow his career to date, head to: https://www.rowancampbellpilling.co.uk/