From snooker prodigy to arguably the greatest of all time – Ronnie O’Sullivan is many things, but he certainly isn’t boring. One of Britain’s most famous and successful sporting icons, he was awarded an OBE for his contributions to snooker and storied career in 2016.

But where did it all begin for this legend of snooker? Let’s take a look.

“Rocket” Ronnie’s origins

Ronnie O'Sullivan won his seventh world title on May 2nd, 2022 - equalling Stephen Hendry's record.

O’Sullivan took up snooker at the age of just seven years old. He won his first amateur club tournament two years later, going on to turn professional at 16. Of his first 76 qualifying matches, he would only fail to win two of them. The following year, O’Sullivan qualified for his first World Championships – making him the third-youngest person to compete at such an event.

In the same year, he won his first UK championship, which made him the youngest-ever winner of a ranked tournament (a record that still stands to this day). O’Sullivan had yet to turn 18, but it was already clear that he was something special.

However, O’Sullivan’s early years were far from easy on a personal level. In 1992, his father was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder (he was released in 2010) – then in 1996, his mother was also given a year in prison for tax evasion. This left him to care for his eight-year-old sister alone, while he himself was only 21.

A year prior to this, in 1995, he won the revered Masters tournament, making him the youngest winner of this competition. O’Sullivan’s first world championship victory came in 2001, where he beat John Higgins in the final at Sheffield’s Crucible theatre. Overall, O’Sullivan has won a total of 73 titles in snooker over the course of his career.

O'Sullivan won his seventh world title at The Crucible in Sheffield.

A turbulent personal life

O’Sullivan has come to be known as somewhat of a troubled genius. He has been disciplined by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) on several occasions for a variety of different infractions.

Early on in his career, he admitted to abusing alcohol and other intoxicants. To combat this, he spent stints in drug rehabilitation in The Priory Hospital.

He has famously battled depression throughout his life, amongst other debilitating conditions – including insomnia, which prevented him from competing in the 2015 UK Championships.

What does the future hold for O’Sullivan?

O’Sullivan has stated his intentions to retire and move away from the sport many times. He has claimed that he would discourage his children from taking up professional snooker, citing the negative mental effects of the long hours one must spend practicing in dark rooms.

What is Ronnie O’Sullivan’s net worth?

With an estimated net worth of over £11 million, O’Sullivan could certainly ride off into the sunset without worrying about financial instability if he so chooses.