ROKiT British F4 Rookie Rowan Celebrates Stellar Season at the Olympic Legacy Park

By Altitude PR
Contributor
Published 12th Nov 2024, 10:44 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 13:56 BST
Sheffield teenager and racing champion, Rowan Campbell-Pilling, hosted a unique celebration event at the Canon Medical Arena, situated at Sheffield’s Olympic Legacy Park, last week.

Known for championing his hometown, the 17-year-old Motorsport Academy Driver hosted a one-of-a-kind celebration event to mark the end of his first-ever F4 season.

With a rollercoaster of 30 races – across 10 different tracks – racing alongside 33 other drivers from across the globe, Rowan rocketed his way up the championship rankings.

Driving for the Argenti team this year, the teenager ended within the top 10 – only one of three Rookies to do so.

The Blink of an Eye eventThe Blink of an Eye event
The Blink of an Eye event

He also brought back an impressive 21 trophies to the Steel City and was the first Rookie in the new generation car to be on the Official Podium within three races.

Rowan was also awarded a Pirelli Hardest Charger Award – for the most overtakes during a race – early in the season, held seven Rookie fastest laps and finished third overall in the Rookie Cup this year.

The Rookie tournament is a highly competitive series where only the youngest drivers in the championship, those who haven’t been in F4 before, are eligible.

Following his stellar season, Rowan hosted his very own celebration event, which brought together a number of businesses from the region, and key figures, including Master Cutler, Philip Rodrigo, President of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, Alexis Krachai, and former Minister of Sport and former Chair of Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, Richard Caborn.

James Toseland and Rowan Campbell-PillingJames Toseland and Rowan Campbell-Pilling
James Toseland and Rowan Campbell-Pilling

Rowan said: “My first season absolutely flew by, so it’s been a privilege to take a moment, with this event, to reflect and celebrate everything the team and I have achieved this year.

“We’re so grateful for the immense support from throughout the city and for so many people joining us at the Canon Medical Arena to celebrate – it’s been greatly appreciated.

“This last year is only the beginning, and I already can’t wait for next season.”

Guests had the opportunity to view Rowan’s F4 car up close, and admire this season’s trophies.

Student visits to The Blink of an EyeStudent visits to The Blink of an Eye
Student visits to The Blink of an Eye

The evening was presented by double Superbike World Champion James Toseland. Rowan and James discussed Rowan’s on-track experiences, as well as his role as Children’s Champion for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

Since the start of 2023, the teenager has been actively fundraising for the charity and has successfully raised over £25,000 in the past 18 months.

At the celebration event, Rowan was joined by Rob Armstrong, Chief Executive of The Children’s Hospital Charity, to sign and present a cheque for the funds raised.

Rowan added: “As a team we’ve raised so much money from several events – abseils, sponsorships, my very own Steel City Cup, other F4-related events, charity auctions and more.

Rowan Campbell-Pilling with F4 Car and HelmetRowan Campbell-Pilling with F4 Car and Helmet
Rowan Campbell-Pilling with F4 Car and Helmet

“It’s important to me that I use my growing presence to give back, not just in the driving world, but also to the charity that supported me, once upon a time, and helps so many others in the city I’m from.

“The funds raised are so important in supporting the hospital’s patients and families. I’ve been truly honoured to help where I can.”

Rob Armstrong, Chief Executive of The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We’re delighted Rowan’s in our team, and the money he’s raised over the last 18 months has made an enormous difference to the lives of our patients, families and staff.

“Since the programme began, our Children’s Champions have helped to raise over £639,000 for Sheffield Children’s. It’s the hard work of fundraisers like Rowan that make the role what it is today and helps us provide much needed support to children in need.”

Rowan recently visited Sheffield Children’s, he met several staff and patients and was invited to see their interactive playroom.

Rowan said: “As a Children’s Champion, it’s so important for me to understand the work that takes place at the hospital and the real-life changes they make to children’s lives.

“Being able to see the amazing work in practice and to hear from staff directly was truly remarkable.”

During the event, Rowan also invited students from various schools, local UTCs and Sheffield Hallam University to Canon Medical Arena to get to know him, learn more about the industry, and see the F4 car.

Rowan now looks ahead to his second F4 season – the 2025 ROKiT British F4 Championship Certified by the FIA – as a favourite to lift the title. He will return to the F4 track next April.

For more updates, and to follow his career to date, head to: https://www.rowancampbellpilling.co.uk/

News you can trust since 1887
