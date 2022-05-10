The 29-year-old, who hails from New York, joined Sheffield ahead of the 2021-22 BBL Championship and quickly established himself as a key part of coach Atiba Lyons’ roster.

He averaged just under 12 points and five assists per game as well as four rebounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rodney Glasgow Jr in action for the Sheffield Sharks against Cheshire Phoenix at Ponds Forge. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

“Rodney’s re-signed already,” Lyons told The Star.

"We’re excited to have him back going forward as a British guard.”

Injury forced Glasgow to miss most of Sheffield’s BBL play-off double-header against Glasgow Rocks – and his creativity was sorely missed as the Sharks crashed out at the first-round stage for the second year running.

Also missing was Antwain Johnson, who averaged an impressive 18 points per game in the 13 matches he played after signing in February.

"We’ll have to wait and see,” Lyons said when asked about his future.

Exit meetings with the current squad are due to take place this week.

"I’d probably like to keep all of them if I could,” added Lyons.

"It sounds good but then we talk about figures and what they may want and what role they may want and it changes.”

He continued: "Everybody here this season deserved a chance to come back next year.”

Meanwhile, Leicester Riders will play London Lions in the BBL play-off final at The O2 in London on Sunday.