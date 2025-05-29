Rising Sheffield F4 Star joins Meadowhall Motorfest this June

The ultimate automotive spectacular is back, offering visitors the opportunity to see a selection of premium, vintage, and famous cars up close – including Rowan’s F4 car which he is currently racing in the FIA British F4 season.

Part of the JHR Developments team, the 18-year-old will be attending the Motorfest between rounds three and four of the F4 championship.

After a highly impressive debut season, in 2024, where he won 21 trophies, Rowan is ‘one to watch’. He is a rising star of British motorsport and aims to compete at the pinnacle of the sport in Formula 1.

Away from the track, Rowan has been busy across the region, sharing his journey with local businesses and even finding time to visit the Vulcan XH558.

Rowan is also Children’s Champion and Ambassador for The Children’s Hospital Charity. He has raised £25,000 so far for the charity, between an intense F4 training schedule and completing his A-Levels.

Now, looking to support Bluebell Wood at Meadowhall Motorfest, he will be showcasing his car and delivering a talk on his motorsport journey so far. This will take place in the ‘Busking Area’ at 11.15am – 12pm.

His F4 team will also be in attendance demonstrating running the F4 car’s engine. This will take place regularly at 10.30am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 2.30pm.

Rowan said: “We can’t wait to be at Meadowhall Motorfest this weekend, getting to share my car and speak about our journey so far.

“Events like this are such a great way to connect with the local community, especially younger visitors who might be inspired to get involved in motorsport themselves one day.

“It’s a real privilege to represent Sheffield and show what’s possible with passion and dedication.”

Steven Hunter, Team Principal for JHR Developments, said: "We’re really pleased to be involved with Motorfest this year, bringing Rowan’s car and joining him to showcase the world of F4 and motorsport.

“With live demonstrations taking place throughout the day, we’re eager to give people a closer look at what goes into competitive racing – from the engineering and teamwork to the driver skill and dedication.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to engage with the community, inspire future talent, and highlight the exciting pathways into motorsport.”