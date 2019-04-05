Redcar 49 Sheffield Tigers 39: Stead expecting another tough test in reverse fixture

Have your say

Sheffield boss Simon Stead admits his side will need to bring their ‘A-game” to stop a solid Redcar at Owlerton on Sunday.

Tigers went down 49-39 in a controversial Championship Shield clash at Redcar last night.

It looked good early on for the visitors after tight early exchanges they took the lead with a fine 5-1 from Kyle Howarth and Broc Nicol.

But a dubious exclusion for Drew Kemp in Heat 8 turned the tide in favour of the home side and they pushed on for a victory.

Stead admitted: “This is a tough place to come.

“They look really good on their home track and have got specialists at Owlerton so we will need to bring our A-game on Sunday.

“I felt we did a good job. I’m not happy to lose, I’m never happy with that.

“We kept it close early and looked in good shape.

“But the Heat 8 exclusion for Drew seemed a bit harsh and we lost control of the meeting from there on.

“There’s lots of positives from this though.

“We have to remember that Zaine Kennedy has never been here and he struggled.

“Drew rode really well but somehow only got three points.

“We didn’t have much luck on our side but I’m not going to moan and grumble about it.

“It will take some of the younger lads time to settle away from home. I think we did a decent job.

“But it will definitely be tough on Sunday. Redcar look a good side this year.

“They’ve already won at Newcastle a week ago and have a very impressive middle order.

“The boys will need to re-group and be ready for what is set to be a cracker.”

Kemp hit the deck in a thrilling Heat 8 after going elbow to elbow with Tom Bacon - the Tiger slipping off on the final bend gifting the home side a 5-0.

But the biggest drama came in Heat 14 when Sheffield’s Ty Proctor passed Nathan Greaves coming out the fourth turn with the Redcar youngster coming down and excluded by the referee.

Greaves then ran and launched himself at Proctor at the pit gate causing a huge 20-man melee.

Howarth and Proctor were excellent for the Tigers while Danny King tailed off after a very fast opening heat win.

Redcar 49: Ben Barker 12+1, Charles Wright 10, Jordan Stewart 8+1, Michael Palm Toft 7, Tom Bacon 5+1, Jack Smith 4+3, Nathan Greaves 2.

Tigers 39: Kyle Howarth 11, Ty Proctor 10+1, Danny King 7+1, Broc Nicol 4+2, Kasper Andersen 4, Drew Kemp 3, Zaine Kennedy 0.