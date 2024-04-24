Red alert: Fighter dreams of following Sheffield's big boxing names

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And now one of their fans is hoping he can follow their path.

Red Johnson, a novice with six fights under his belt, secured his first knockout last weekend, at the Magna Centre on a GBM bill.

It was further evidence that the 27-year-old super middleweight from Intake is blossoming from learning his trade at the Ingles in Wincobank.

He faces a long road ahead if he is to get anywhere near the quality of Woods and Brooks.

But every day is a school day for the full-time athlete.

"I’ve watched my (last) fight back. Overall I’d say I’m happy with how I performed" he said.

"I stuck to the plan given by Dom (Ingle) and executed it. It wasn’t perfect and there’s always room for improvement."

One on the chin. Red Johnson gets stuck in Pic Connor McMain

Trainer Ingle had shouted at him to up his game during the first round against Polish novice Tomasz Felsz.

He responded with a second-round stoppage.

"I believe Dom was referring to a couple of ‘lazy’ jabs I threw - not enough speed," said Red.

"But as a team, we were happy with the pace and work rate."

Red and Dom Ingle Pic Connor McMain

Johnson said seeing his name moving up boxing's rankings was pleasing.

"Obviously titles are the end goal. But for now, my main focus is getting to 7-0.

"I take one step and fight at a time and leave decisions like that to my very experienced manager (Richard Poxon) and the team around me.

"It was nice to score the KO, but it didn’t really prove anything to me or the team.

Clinton Woods, now retired

"We know I can punch and carry power.

"But it’s nice to get recognition from others who might not have seen it before."

As for his views on the city's boxing heritage, he told The Star: "For me, Clinton Woods and Kell Brook are the epitome of what Sheffield boxing is.

"Two hard-working, local lads who didn’t duck fights and worked hard until they reached the top.

"I’ve always been a big fan of both. They’re both good friends of mine as well which is nice - great blokes!"

The former City School pupil is optimistic about where the sport can take him.

"I’ve always wanted to be in sports from as far back as I can remember.

"But my focus has always been on boxing. Either that or a WWE wrestler!

"I believe I can go far in boxing; win multiple titles and be involved in many great fights.

"You have to be ambitious in this game or there’s no point in my opinion.

"I worked full time until around Christmas time when I decided to give up my job and fully dedicate myself to boxing.

"A wise man once told me that I can’t leave anything to chance in this sport and it’s best to dedicate myself 100% while I can."