Not necessarily in that order.

On Saturday night, he seeks his fourth straight ring victory, as the welterweight takes on journeyman Dale Arrowsmith, from Hyde, Manchester, at Skate Central, Queens Road.

The former Handsworth Grange school pupil is protective of his undefeated record.

But who is Thomas - and what makes him tick?

Today, the 23-year-old fighter, who has performed twice so far at his beloved Bramall Lane, gives an insight into his life and ambitions, in this question-and-answer session.

Q: You are a fledgling 3+0 pro, what amateur career did you have?

A: I started my amateur career at the age of 12, and carried on to 15. I only had a very few bouts, it wasn’t always a great experience, which is why it was only a short journey.

Q: How would you describe your three pro wins?

A: All three wins were different, my first being a very tough one to begin with.

My second, I felt more in control in terms of dictating the fight.

And my third was my best performance and I felt that I managed to show my capabilities as a boxer.

Q: How did you get into pro boxing - what's the dream?

A: I started training at Robert Riley’s gym with general weight training and the discussion started about getting back into boxing.

Finally, after a few years, once I had completed my apprenticeship as a mechanic, I felt the time was right to take a step forward into professional boxing.

As far as the ‘dream’ goes, I’ve never really had a specific goal, I just love boxing, and want to carry it on as long as I keep enjoying it.

Q: Describe your ring style.

A: Controlled, and calculated. Always trying to keep one step ahead.

Q: What if anything do you know about Saturday's opponent, Dale Arrowsmith, other than he has lost 103 fights?

A: I know very little about Dale, and I certainly don’t take anyone’s record into account when stepping into the ring, anything can happen on fight night. I just try to concentrate on myself.

Q: Are you a big ticket seller?

A: I started off my professional career with an amazing amount of ticket sales.

However, as time goes on and the cost of living gets higher, ticket sales reduce more and more unfortunately, which does make it hard.

I’ve never boxed for the money, but with it comes a cost (medical fees, equipment, physiotherapy etc) and as ticket sales keep dropping the margin gets tighter each time.

Q: Who trains you?

A: Gary Moore has trained me throughout my professional career, at Riley’s, and I couldn’t have done it without him.

Q: Who is your top all-time boxer?

A: Gennady Golovkin would probably my favourite to watch, as he is always involved in great fights.

Q: How important would your first KO be?

A: It’s not essential for me at this stage in my career, it will happen when it happens I guess.

Q: Tell us something interesting about yourself?

I’m a full time mechanic, and I’ve kept my first car, which I love spending the weekends keeping in tip-top shape, it will stay with me forever.

I grew up in Handsworth and went to Handsworth Grange Community Sports College.