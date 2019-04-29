Quarter-final draw takes shape as World Snooker Championship continues in Sheffield

Judd Trump won six frames in a row to secure his place in the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre.

Trump raced into a 5-1 lead against Ding Junhui before his opponent hit back to go 9-7 in front.

Judd Trump celebrates beating Ding Junhui during day ten of the 2019 Betfred World Championship at The Crucible, Sheffield. Picture: Simon Cooper/PA Wire

But Trump, now the bookies’ second favourite to win the tournament, claimed victory in style by winning six frames in a row.

In the battle of former Crucible champions, four-time winner and last year's runner up John Higgins leads 2015 champion Stuart Bingham 11-10.

Kyren Wilson made a great comeback to beat Barry Hawkins 13-11.

Ali Carter, a two-time finalist, also reached the last eight by coming from behind to beat Zhou Yuelong of China 13-9.

Carter had fallen 5-1 and 9-7 behind after the first two sessions, seeing Zhou make two centuries, but won six frames in a row to advance.

Qualifier Gary WIlson booked his place in the last eight by beating world number two Mark Selby 13-10, while Neil Robertson was in fine form to secure a 13-6 victory over 2005 winner Shaun Murphy.

Stephen Maguire saw off amateur James Cahill, who had beaten world number one Ronnie O’Sullivan in the first round, in a final frame decider.

Defending champion Mark Williams also crashed out in the second round, losing 13-9 to David Gilbert.

Williams was taken to the Northern General Hospital between sessions after complaining of chest pains.

Quarter final draw:

David Gilbert vs Kyren Wilson

Gary Wilson vs Ali Carter

John Higgins/Stuart Bingham vs Neil Robertson

Judd Trump vs Stephen Maguire

The quarter-finals will be played over Tuesday and Wednesday.