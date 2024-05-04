Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clinton Woods has slammed claims that fellow former Sheffield world champion Naseem Hamed could get back in the ring .

Naz said on Friday that he would consider jumping back into the ring for a bout against celebrity YouTuber, actor, and professional boxer Jake Paul if money could be made for charity.

It would be a strange spectacle, even by modern boxing's standards.

The former Wincobank-based global superstar hasn't boxed since 2002 and is 50 years old. Naz has struggled with his weight but never formally quit the sport.

During an interview with TalkSport, Hamed was asked whether he would consider fighting Paul for a mega purse, as Mike Tyson is on July 20. He responded: "Jake Paul doesn't mean anything to me. £20m, what is £20m?”

Hamed then claimed he would 'think about it' if the purses went to a country of his choice. He commented: "For somebody to raise money, an obscene amount of money, then I could think about that.

"And I could get out of bed and do some serious training and get fit and maybe do it. For that, yes.

"I set my legacy in an amazing way in this boxing world and took it to the dizzy heights of boxing.

"It's hard for anybody to reach that kind of level. But I'm from, a country that's not well off.

"My parents are from a country, Yemen, and I would fight for that country to contribute to them in charitable ways.

"And the same for Palestine. We stand for Palestine, man.

"As a father now, it hits my heart, what's happening in the Middle East, what's happened in Palestine and what's happening in Yemen, and the poverty," said Hamed, who lives near Wentworth golf course.

Clinton Woods.

"That's the only time that really deep down in my heart I'd want to fight, to do something on that basis [to raise funds for charity].

"So I'd love to go into training and, you never know, if we could do like me, and my three sons all on one card in the Middle East, that would be one of my dreams."

Woods, who has a gym in Westfield, poured scorn on the idea of a Hamed v Paul contest, whatever the reason behind it.From a sporting perspective, he said: "I would rather poke my eyes out than watch that.