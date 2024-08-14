Pleasing year so far for the Sheffield Eagles wheelchair sides

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been a great year so far for the Sheffield Eagles Wheelchair sides in 2024, which has pleased their Head Coach Greg Brown, having witnessed the progress that the club have made this year.

Their Red Team, who compete in the Championship East, currently sit top of the league having won all five of their games so far this season. The Eagles have seen off the likes of York Knights, Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity this year, as well as Hull KR, who the Eagles beat 14-100 at the back end of June.

The club’s Gold Team has also made significant progress so far in 2024. More people have started to turn up to training on a Monday evening and get involved, they’ve started to play regular friendly games, and they most recently won their first match against Team Colostomy UK last month.

We caught up with Brown earlier this week to gather his thoughts on the Red Team’s success in 2024, the continuing growth of the Gold Team, and his advice to people wanting to get involved with Wheelchair Rugby League in the city.

Get yourself involved with Wheelchair Rugby League

Greg, it’s been a great start to the year for the Eagles' Wheelchair sides, you must be pleased with the continuing growth of people wanting to be involved?

“Having two teams is such an important part of our progress. It’s so important that people can come to Eagles and play regular games. It’s the reason why people come to sport, they want to play games!

“We’ve expanded in a way that’s allowed anybody who comes to us, no matter what level they are now or aspire to in the future, an opportunity to play wheelchair rugby league in Sheffield.

“Trainings are routinely busy within the wheelchair group now; we have a regular training group of 22 or more players, and we continue to add new members as the gold team continues to grow.”

Just how pleasing has it been to see the progress made on the field, with the Red Team sitting unbeaten at the top of the league table, and with the Gold Team winning their first match a few weeks ago?

“The Red Team remain on track to secure a home draw in the Championship play offs but it’s still very close at the top with Bradford and York still not that far behind us.

“I’m also not writing off Hull KR, they are a good team who will keep coming at us so will need that extra bit of effort to make sure we stay on track.

“The Gold Team also continues to learn and grow every week. It was great to see them get a win in a friendly against Colostomy UK recently, which included one of our first teamers in Jenny Pearson, and a few players who clearly had played the running game in the past, and were very good ball players.

“When I look back on when we started, it took the original group, many of whom are in the red team now, a lot longer than half a season to get their first win, so we should be proud of them.”

You talk about the progress and growth made this season, just how good is it for you to be able to be involved with the Eagles?

“There’s a lot for Eagles supporters to be proud of with the wheelchair teams.

“The Red team now provides a performance element to those who want it, with Chris Haynes leading the way with his inclusion in the England training squad, Steven Reilly and Will Brooks potentially not far behind, with a lot more to come.

“We have many women’s players in our group, as well as a number of under 16s playing all playing as well together.

“With the gold team providing an entry point, giving those who are either new to wheelchair sport or new to rugby league an opportunity to not only come along to training, but to get out play the game within a short space of time, there is a playing opportunity for everybody.

“So, to anybody who has thought they’d like to have a go, you are always welcome to come and join us!”

Anyone wanting to get involved with the Sheffield Eagles, and give Wheelchair Rugby a go, please email [email protected], or contact the Sheffield Eagles on their social media channels.