Aussie ace Batchelor started the season top of the Premiership averages after a stunning 2019 with league champions Swindon but has struggled for form in Tigers colours.

He’s been scoring well in meetings elsewhere and is unbeaten by an opposing rider in his last two outings away from Sheffield outings.

Writing in this programme column for tonight, Mole wants the Owlerton fans to back every rider.

Peter Mole, Sheffield Tigers owner.

He said: “Troy will be the first to admit his performances are not what he hoped for so far this season but getting on his back will not help the situation.

“We need to all support and encourage him every time he puts that Tigers race suit on, he wants to score points and needs all the encouragement we can give him.

“As management we all had discussions following the Wolves meeting, and Damien Bates had in depth talks with Troy.

“We need him firing fully to both claim a play-off position, and then move forwards in said play-offs.”

Ipswich are currently in fifth place and an away win tonight would open the door for their own hopes slightly more.

Tigers have meetings in hand but cannot afford another home defeat after losing the last two against Peterborough and Wolverhampton.

TIGERS: Jack Holder, Troy Batchelor, Kyle Howarth, Josh Pickering, Adam Ellis, Danyon Hume, Stefan Nielsen.