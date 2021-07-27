The 26-year-old world number one, who trains at the English Institute of Sport, scored a comfortable unanimous decision victory over Aliaksandr Radzionau of Belarus to reach the quarter finals.

McCormack has made no secret of his intention to shed his amateur vest after Tokyo and turn professional alongside his twin brother Luke, who also made it through to the last eight in the lightweight division on Sunday.

And he can think of no better way of doing so than a final win over Russian Andrey Zamkovoy, who beat McCormack on cuts in the world final in 2019, a perceived injustice that even McCormack’s subsequent win in the Olympic qualification could not entirely erase.

Pat McCormack (L) of Great Britain exchanges punches with Aliaksandr Radzionau of Belarus.

“There’s no bigger prize than Olympic gold and it is something I have dreamed of since I watched Anthony Joshua and Luke Campbell in London and thought, ‘I can do that,’” said McCormack.

“This is the end of the amateurs and after that it’s on to the pros and the next chapter.

“The last time I beat the Russian I said to him at the end of the fight, it’s 1-1 and the next one is the Olympic final. Hopefully in my next fight I’ll get another win over him and finish my amateur career with a gold medal.”