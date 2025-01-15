Owlerton Stadium urging Sheffield to back greyhound welfare campaign and sign petition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Owlerton Stadium in Sheffield is urging locals to back a new campaign to force the UK betting industry to better protect the welfare of racing greyhounds through the introduction of a compulsory statutory levy.

The Keep Welfare On Track campaign has been initiated by the regulator for licensed greyhound racing in the UK, the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB), and has seen a Government petition launched in an effort to encourage a debate on the issue in Parliament.

And Matthew Hamilton, Venue Director at Owlerton Stadium, is calling on the people of Sheffield to support the campaign to ensure a reliable flow of funding comes in to safeguard the welfare of the greyhounds that race there.

He said: “Every signature on this petition is a step closer to securing increased funding from bookmakers, which will not only ensure the greyhounds who race at our track continue to see high standards of care, but it will also provide a boost to the local economy too.

“Owlerton Stadium is an iconic venue in Sheffield where people of all ages have come together to enjoy greyhound racing since 1932. Anyone who has been on a Friday or Saturday night knows it is a wonderful activity to enjoy as a family.

“I know first-hand how much love and care is given to our greyhounds, so it is only right that all bookmakers who profit from licensed greyhound racing also pay a fair contribution to their welfare. We hope the people of Sheffield agree and sign the petition online.”

GBGB argues that the current voluntary levy, which sees bookmakers able to opt into a payment of 0.6 per cent of their greyhound racing turnover, is inadequate to uphold existing high welfare standards in the long-term.

To highlight this point, the British Greyhound Racing Fund, which receives the voluntary levy contributions, states that it is only set to receive an estimated £6.5 million in the year to March 2025 – £5 million of which will go towards funding greyhound welfare and integrity according to GBGB.

The amounts paid by bookmakers has decreased significantly since the GBGB came into being, with levy contributions falling by 67 per cent based on CPI rates. This is despite the introduction of key welfare programmes by the sport’s regulator to optimise greyhound wellbeing both on and off the track. The call for a statutory levy comes as bookmakers had a turnover of £800 million on licensed greyhound racing in 2022/23, according to the British Greyhound Racing Fund.

Mark Bird, Chief Executive of the Greyhound Board of Great Britain, said: “As long as the current levy remains voluntary and non-negotiable, with some bookies failing to play their part, the strides that we as an industry have made to uphold the highest standards of welfare for racing greyhounds will remain under threat.

“Our Keep Welfare On Track campaign seeks to provide a more equitable approach which ensures that all betting companies pay into the levy, at an appropriate rate to ensure sustainable and long-term funding to protect these wonderful animals for years to come.

“We strongly urge anyone who cares about greyhounds, and the greyhound racing industry, to sign this petition so we can present this vital campaign directly to Government and force them to take action.”

Under the GBGB proposals, the new compulsory levy would see financial contributions from betting companies rise from 0.6 per cent of revenue to resemble other best-practice schemes, as seen in British horse racing. As part of any new levy system, a final contribution figure would be negotiated between the bookmakers and the sport.

It would also ensure that every betting organisation supports GBGB’s comprehensive welfare strategy, ‘A Good Life For Every Greyhound’, which aims to further enhance welfare across all stages of a greyhound’s life.

This includes initiatives to assist with the costs of veterinary treatment during their racing careers, and GBGB’s new homing initiative for retired athletes – called ‘With A Greyhound’ – which connects potential pet owners with more than 100 accredited greyhound adoption centres across the UK.

To find out more about the Keep Welfare On Track campaign, and to sign the petition, visit keepwelfareontrack.co.uk