Open day at bowls club

Sport news

The event – part of Bowls Englands’ Big Bowls Weekend, aimed at encouraging anyone of any age to come and have a go – runs from 10am to 4pm.

To take part, all you need is flat-soled footwear.

The club are located in Mount Pleasant, Hose.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information visit www.belvoirvalebowlsclub.org.uk.

Belvoir Vale were beaten by 59 shots to 54 at Oakham in a friendly on Sunday.