Point guard Glasgow, aged 29, is a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute and replaces Lucien Christofis on the team, who was released last weekend.

Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons said: “Lucien is a great guy on and off the court, but we have decided to go in another direction. We wish him all the best moving forward.

"We’re excited to bring in Rodney, he will add more depth at the point guard position and help round out our roster.”

New York-born Glasgow, who stands at 5'11, helped Newcastle Eagles win the BBL Trophy during the 2019/20 season and spent last year playing in Iceland's top tier.

Lyons added: “Rodney is a proven guy in this league and knows what is expected and what it takes to win here.

"He had a great year in Iceland last season and we’re looking to build off that to hit the floor running heading into the BBL Championship.”

Sheffield Sharks begin the regular season against the Manchester Giants at Ponds Forge (7:30pm tip-off).

The sides have met twice already in the BBL Cup, with Manchester victorious on both occasions.

Lyons’ side picked up an 86-73 win over Glasgow Rocks on Sunday to finish the BBL Cup North Group with a 4-4 record.