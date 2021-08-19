The 24-year-old of City of Sheffield & Dearne AC ran the first leg for the National Athletics League team as they beat England, GB Juniors and Scotland in the final at the Manchester Regional Arena on Wednesday evening.

Thompson also finished fifth in the final of the Men’s individual 400m event with a time of 47.32 seconds, some way off his personal best of 46.20.

Elsewhere, Dominic Walton, who is also a member of City of Sheffield & Dearne AC, based at Sheffield Hallam University City Athletics Stadium on Woodbourn Road, finished second in the Men’s 800m final.

Olympian Lee Thompson (far left). Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images.

Walton missed out on first place but just 0.11 seconds.

Emily Simpson, who like Walton is trained by John Wood, finished fourth in the Women’s 800m event.

Louie Hinchliffe from Crosspool represented England in the junior 100m and 200m events and finished third in both races.

The 18-year-old Notre Dame Hinchliffe pupil, who later withdrew from the under-20 4 x 100m event, represented Great Britain in the Men's 200m at the European Athletics U20 Championships in Estonia last month.

Worksop-based Thompson, who helped Great Britain’s mixed 4x400m relay team set a new British record at their first-ever Olympic Games in Toyko, is set to take a break from athletics after a “long season”, according to his coach John Henson.