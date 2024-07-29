4 . "City divers dominate across the board at British championships"

Harper (front, fourth from left) appeared in the paper just last year (June 6, 2023), after winning Gold in the British Diving Championships at Ponds Forge. The article read: "The day ended with the Women’s 3m synchro event. Yasmin Harper was back in action for Sheffield, teaming up with Scarlett Mew Jensen of Dive London Aquatics Club. The pair were in control from the start and showed their class with their forward two-and-a-half somersaults one twist." The pair won gold for Sheffield. At the end of the weekend, Harper took the title and gold medal as the highest scoring British diver, with 299.75. | The Star