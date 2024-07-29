Sheffield City Diving Club’s Yasmin Harper and Londoner Scarlett Mew Jensen claimed their medal on Saturday (July 27), the day before Harper’s 24th birthday.
The ex-Sheffield pupil said: “It is all we have worked towards. To come away with the medal feels really, really amazing.”
A tricky third round in the women's 3m synchronised event saw the duo plummet down the scoreboard into sixth.
They quickly improved with the following dive, and clawed their way back into fourth place.
An unexpected slip on the diving board in the final round by the Australian team paved the way for Harper and Mew Jensen to place third.
Carfield Community Primary School, where Harfield attended and took part in gymnastics as a child, said in a post on Facebook: “We are so very proud of her - what a fantastic achievement.”
The duo claimed Great Britain’s first opening day Olympic medal since Athens 2004.
The photos below show the Harper’s sporting timeline, including competing alongside Mew Jenkins years before their huge win on Saturday.
1. "Carfield girls go for glory"
Harper was pictured in The Star, aged 10, on March 10, 2011, alongside sister Iola Harper, Olivia Newbould, Lucy Horan, Rachel Martinez and Imogen Smith. The gymnastics squad from Carfield Community Primary School had won the regional heat of the Carita House School Team Championships in Sheffield, which earned their place in the national finals. | The Star
2. European championships
Yasmin Harper (top left) ahead of the European gymnastics championships with her squad: Ilisha Boardman, Natalie Ovendon, Jessica Gledhill, and Olivia Proctor. | The Star
3. Wakefield Gym Club acrobats
"The squad were successful in the Age Group British Championships" (June 2013). Harper is pictured second from the right, on the front row. | The Star
4. "City divers dominate across the board at British championships"
Harper (front, fourth from left) appeared in the paper just last year (June 6, 2023), after winning Gold in the British Diving Championships at Ponds Forge. The article read: "The day ended with the Women’s 3m synchro event. Yasmin Harper was back in action for Sheffield, teaming up with Scarlett Mew Jensen of Dive London Aquatics Club. The pair were in control from the start and showed their class with their forward two-and-a-half somersaults one twist." The pair won gold for Sheffield. At the end of the weekend, Harper took the title and gold medal as the highest scoring British diver, with 299.75. | The Star
