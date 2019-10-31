Non-league weekend preview: Sheffield FC boss aims to tighten up defensively - Dean Windass set for return to Steel City

Sheffield FC defender Rian McLean has had his loan extended by a further month from parent club Doncaster Rovers, along with Cody Prior. Picture: Joseph Smart.

Club, who face second-bottom Sutton Coldfield Town, have been busy working on cutting out the mistakes which cost them against Market Drayton Town in their last league outing.

“We look a bit fragile at the back at times and about 80 percent of the goals we've conceded we have just given away,” said Sheffield boss Gavin Smith.

“We get caught out sleeping, then panic and make the wrong decisions.

"It's those individual errors we need to cut out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We can’t keep missing so many chances because we then get punished.

"Last week's game being postponed has allowed us more time to work on a few things on the training pitch.

"We’re still up there at the right end of the table in a good position and if it wasn’t for giving away so many soft goals I’m sure we would have been at the top.”

Smith revealed that both Michael Williams and striker Mitch Dunne have left the club to join Gainsborough Trinity.

Club have however secured the services of on-loan pair defender Rian McLean and forward Cody Prior for another month from Doncaster Rovers.

Stocksbridge face a tough trip to third-placed Cleethorpes Town.

The hosts boast a 100 percent home record after five games and have lost just twice in 11 league outings.

However, it should hold no fears for Chris Hilton’s side who have shown excellent form on the road this season, winning four and drawing one of their six away trips.

“We’ll go there with a game plan and look to play our football, so we certainly won’t be looking to park the bus,” said Hilton.

Steels, fifth in the table, go into the game knowing a win would see them go above the hosts and possibly send them second.

It will be a rejuvenated Handsworth that go to fifth-placed Hemsworth MW.

Russ Eagle’s fast-improving side will be looking for a third away win on the spin following what was a big 4-2 victory at AFC Mansfield Town on Tuesday evening.

That win saw the Ambers climb to 15th in the NCEL Premier Division.

Former Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday striker Dean Windass makes a return to the Steel City on Saturday as manager of Hallam’s opponents East Hull.

Windass, whose side are anchored to the foot of Toolstation NCE League One, took over towards the back end of September with the club having lost the opening nine games.