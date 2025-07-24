No finish, but no excuses from Calli Hauger-Thackery

A wry smile broke across athlete Calli Hauger-Thackery's face when she noticed the number race organisers had told her to pin to her shorts.

It was the unlucky number of 13 and represented the below-par training she'd experienced in the run-up to the London Athletics Diamond League meeting at the Olympic Park.

For once, the Hallamshire Harrier failed to shine and didn't finish the 5,000m event.

But she was pragmatic about it, saying: "When I received hip number 13 at the London DL, I just nodded to myself and laughed...because the weeks leading up to this race were less than ideal.

"But I’m not here to make excuses. I used to let weeks like these consume me, but I’ve come a long way with my mindset...which has definitely been a work in progress."

She said that in the past, after failing to finish, or a poor result, she would: "Shut myself off social media and look to escape reality and forget what happened as soon as possible.

"But nowadays, I do a quick evaluation as to why that happened and move forward with intention.

"I will always be proud of myself for putting myself out there and testing myself because younger Calli would have died just knowing that she had the opportunity to run in a Diamond League with 60,000 people watching on - a home crowd!

"Having to drop out and racing it like a complete donkey, however, was not on my bingo card..but I will take it on the chin and learn more about myself in the process!"

Calli, who grew up in Killamarsh, pointed out that the event had been her 12th race of 2025, including April's Boston Marathon.

Athletes had to accept: "That not every race and performance is going to be A+."

The 32-year-old added: "It was always a roll of the dice with dropping down in distance but it’s not disheartened me and I’m so excited to keep rolling the dice and testing myself. No more unlucky number 13s, please!"

Her husband and trainer Nick posted on Instagram: "The true greats bounce back time and time again. Proud of you always.

A follower commented: "I wonder what percentage of runners in the entire world have set foot on a Diamond League track?

"You are one of those incredibly talented athletes. Not only on the track, but on the roads too, and over so many different distances. You really are an inspiration."