The 39-year-old forward saw his thirteenth season in Sheffield end in disappointment as the Sharks crashed out of the BBL play-offs following defeat to Glasgow Rocks at Ponds Forge on Sunday.

Tuck, a British-Canadian dual national, has captained Sheffield since 2012 and works for the club in a marketing and commercial role alongside his playing commitments.

He is also a regular pundit for Sky Sports’ basketball coverage.

Asked what the future holds, he said: "I still do feel like I have a lot left in the tank and like I can play at a high level, but there’s a lot of things going on off the court where there’s opportunities and potentially my energy might be needed elsewhere.

"I’d love to give another season but I’m going to weight some options, talk to some people, the Sharks, my family and I’ll make a decision in the summer.”

The Sharks have won four pieces of silverware since Tuck’s 2009 arrival, including back-to-back British Basketball League (BBL) Cups in 2010 and 2011, the 2013 BBL Trophy, and the 2016 BBL Play-off Final, when he was crowned most valuable player.

On Sunday he made his 500th appearance for the club, having become their all-time leading points-scorer earlier in the season.

“Celebrating a couple of those milestones this season has been really nice,” Tuck said.

"Five-hundred games is unimaginable. I would never have even imagined I’d have got here in my career.”

Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons still feels Tuck can influence proceedings on court, as well as in the locker room.

He said: “It’s a lot about match-ups. This team tonight (Glasgow), they play a lot of small ball and run and gun, which probably isn’t best suited for him.

"But other games he’s stepped up and had fantastic games. It’s more stylistic with Mike with what he can do but off the court, the locker room, is where he really cements his impact.”

Exit meetings for the class of 2021/22 are planned in around two weeks’ time.

Lyons added: “It’s a lot bigger for Mike than just playing.