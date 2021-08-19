New TRuPlant Tigers signing Danyon Hume ‘buzzing’ to be in Sheffield

Hume replaces Josh Bates who is due to have metalwork removed from his back in the near future and is likely to sit out the remainder of the season.

After making guest appearances, Hume makes his full debut for the TRuPlant Tigers at King’s Lynn tonight.

And he’s revealed how he didn’t need to be asked twice to join the club.

Danyon Hume, the latest arrival at Owlerton.

"I’m buzzing to have signed for Sheffield,” he said. “When I got the opportunity to race a couple of meetings to prove myself I took the opportunity with both hands and sealed the deal.

“I want to continue doing what I’m doing picking up points and enjoying my racing. It’s cool to be asked to ride for such a big and professional team and surrounded with a good group of lads.

"I feel between riding with Poole and Sheffield it will really bring me on as a rider and get the best out of me.

“I’ve had a few bad years with injuries which have held me back but this season I’m injury free and hopefully showing people what I can achieve in the sport.

“The track is great to ride with so many fast lines and you can pass people from almost anywhere on the track. Hopefully we can push on now and seal a play-off place and then anything can happen. We are capable of beating anyone over two legs.”

Meanwhile Adam Ellis has been ruled out of tonight’s trip to Norfolk with a knee injury sustained at Plymouth on Tuesday and will be replaced by Chris Harris as a guest.

Ellis is, however, set to take his place in the GP Challenge at the weekend.

KING’S LYNN: Richard Lawson, Ben Barker, Erik Riss, Lewis Kerr, Thomas Jorgensen, Connor Mountain, Kasper Andersen.