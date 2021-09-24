New-look Sheffield Sharks all set for BBL opening weekend

The Sharks open their 2021/22 campaign with a double header starting with Cheshire Phoenix at Ponds Forge (7.30pm tip-off) tonight followed by a trip to Scotland to take on Glasgow Rocks on Sunday.

The 2016 Play Off champions finished fifth in the regular season last term and were beaten by eventual winners Newcastle Eagles in the first round of the end-of-season contest.

Since then head coach Lyons has brought in five new players with the aim of adding greater physicality and consistency to his roster.

Point guard Aaron Anderson, one to watch.

Aaron Anderson looks set to be the pick of the bunch, having previously played overseas in Australia and France – two countries with strong domestic leagues – while Lucien Christofis and Marcus Delpeche have previous British Basketball League (BBL) experience.

Anderson said: “Team-wise, we want a deep run in the playoffs and to show that we can compete with the best in this league.

"I want to prove that I can play at this level and that the team hasn’t wasted an opportunity on me.”

Joe Jr Mvuezolo and Jonathan Williams, the other two new arrivals, are also expected to play a big role this season.

They join Oscar Baldwin, Nathaniel Montgomery, Kipper Nichols, Jordan Ratinho, Mike Tuck and Bennett Koch, who are all returning for at least one more year in Sharks colours.