And that's not the only target the son of Abbeydale has set for himself- he has got his eyes on eventually competing with the likes of Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren.

The former cruiserweight insists he isn't punching above his weight, either.

He has accomplished much since his optimistically named Global Boxing Management company was set up in 2020.

And his next show - with a dozen bouts including two title showdowns - is another rung on that ladder.

GBM has staged six fight nights so far, but the company has plans for eight in 2024 alone, starting with that packed bill at the Park Community Arena, at Don Valley on February 9.

Asif, 40, has certainly made waves at a local level since launching his tilt at the promotional and managerial world.

Since staging his first contest at the Magna Centre, Rotherham, in March last year he has:

* Signed an agreement with talkSPORT involving streaming all his events;

* Inked managerial/promotional contracts with 11 ring warriors;

* Effectively opened Sheffield's new 2,500 seater, £14 million Community Arena, with a show ahead of Sheffield Sharks, whose home it is;

* Become a regular face on all the major international boxing dates including Saudi Arabia;

* Invested money back from shows to fund future expansion, with fights being planned for London, Coventry and Manchester, this year.

* Built what he describes as a young, driven team with a passion for the game.

"Not bad for a lad from Sheffield that nobody had heard off a couple of years ago" says the university graduate and businessman who has had a successful career in the property market.

"People who deal with me are finding out that GBM is made up of honourable people.

"Our deal with talkSPORT, the biggest boxing platform for numbers (digitally and on radio) in the country, has helped us financially as well as our very good sponsors.

"I have seen this sport from every angle, as a fighter, as a coach, as a fan and now a promoter.

"I respect all the other promoters in the business but we have never really had a massive Yorkshire promoter. They've been all London-based really.

"I am already ahead of the others in Sheffield and I want to get much bigger than that.

"I offer a different dimension to the rest.

"We are recognised as the best up-and-coming promoters in the country, the fastest developers, and we are going to take over!"

Asif doesn't romanticise the sport, despite his deep-rooted affection for it.

"It is a game where everybody is out for themselves, which is understandable.

"The boxer risks his life.

"But there are some people who say one thing and then do another.

"I've had a fighter pull out on the day of the fight, he made an excuse I don't believe when really he shouldn't have committed to the fight. It cost me thousands.

"But that's the nature of the beast," said the former Abbeydale Grange pupil and lifelong Sheffield United fan.

"I don't want to be negative though, boxing is what I have put my own money into and signed up for and I know what can happen. "This is about legacy and achievement, for me, after coming from humble beginnings.

"I am the first British-Pakistani promoter.

"I have done 20 years service to the game and I want to help future fighters out; money is not the be-all and end-all."

The February 9 card, heavily dominated by Sheffield boxers including Manor's former champion Liam Cameron and unbeaten Shakiel Thompson:

Thomas Essomba v Elie Konki (EBU European Bantam title)Stevi Levy v Dorota Norek (EBU European Super Bantam title)Shakiel Thompson v Gino KantersSheldon McDonald v TBABree Wright v Vaida MasiokaiteFaraqat Ali v Kevin TranaNohman Hussain v Darryl Tapfuma Liam Cameron v Rob Parry Red Johnson v Genadij KrajevskijNaphtali Nembhard v Mitchell WoollardJoe Hayden v George RogersOwen Durnan v Fonz Alexander