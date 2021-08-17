New British champion Adam Ellis admits achievement took him by surprise

Ellis, in his first season at Owlerton, was in brilliant form as he topped the standings on 14-points after the 20 qualifying heats and went straight through to the final.

And he made no mistake against pre-meeting favourite Dan Bewley by making the dream start to the final and pulled well clear before celebrating with his team.

Tigers return to action on Thursday at King’s Lynn in a key fixture as they look to bounce back from last week’s agonsing home defeat at the hands of Peterborough.

Adam Ellis celebrates British final glory with runner-up Dan Bewley (left) and third-place Charles Wright. Picture: Taylor Lanning.

He said: “British Champion sounds good and it feels even better. It has been a long night and a tough one but I’m so happy to walk away with the win. I didn’t expect it, but it’s what I wanted.

“I wasn’t coming here to make up the numbers as over the last few years there’s been loads of shock winners but I feel that I have been going good this year and this was a meeting I really wanted to do well in.

“We all know when it comes to the final that anything can happen and I’m just happy to have crossed that line first.

“We all knew that Dan (Bewley) was the one to beat around here especially with his last few performances over the last couple of weeks and it was going to be tough.

“After that first race I was happy to get gate four out the way but I was thinking that it’s not the best of starts and I was going to have to work my backside off to get straight through to the final so I’m just happy it worked out.

“I hope we can see Sheffield in the play-offs but it is going to be a hectic week with the Grand Prix challenge at the weekend so this was the perfect way to start the week.”

Sheffield are still in the best position to pinch a play-off place in the top four but another slip-up could leave the door open for Ipswich to pounce – and they visit Owlerton next Thursday.

It means the King’s Lynn meeting is huge as they look to put more away points on the board.

KING’S LYNN: Richard Lawson, Ben Barker, Erik Riss, Lewis Kerr, Thomas Jorgensen, Connor Mountain, Kasper Andersen.