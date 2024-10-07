Netball Super League announces relaunch
A new-look tournament sees all eight teams in action and the chance to check out new teams, new squads and players in action at Utilita Arena Sheffield on 08 March 2025.
The competition offers a jam-packed day of netball with 15 matches, in-venue entertainment and concourse activations. The eight teams will be split into two pools for the group stages with successful teams progressing to the semi-finals and the final where the first ever 2025 Netball Super Cup champions will be crowned offering a fantastic experience for fans, groups and families.
The following teams will be competing; Birmingham Panthers, Lexisnexsis Cardiff Dragons, Leeds Rhinos, Loughborough Lightning, Nottingham Forest, London Mavericks, London Pulse, Manchester Thunder.
The inaugural Netball Super Cup will be held Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday, 08 March 2025, first centre pass at 12.30pm.
Tickets go on general sale Monday, 14 October 2024 at 10am via www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.
