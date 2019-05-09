Dalton Smith believes his relationship with his dad and trainer, Grant, can continue to flourish - just like Joe Calzaghe and his father Enzo once did.

Smith, at 22, makes his professional debut on Friday, following a glittering amateur career and hopes it is the stepping stone towards the fame and fortune enjoyed by the Calzaghes.

Dalton Smith and promoter Eddie Hearn

Sadly, Enzo, died last September, after piloting his two-weight world champion son's career at the Newbridge boxing club in Wales.

At the Steel City gym in Darnall, Sheffield, it is Grant who is in charge, as Dalton prepares for his debut under the Matchroom banner at Nottingham Arena.

And he will be expected to follow the game-plan that Grant has crafted for his first pro duel, with Luka Leskovic, from Croatia.

Asked about his family/career connection with his dad, Dalton said: "When we are at home, he is my dad and then when we are in the gym he is my coach - we both have to play two roles.

Charlie Edwards and his trainer Grant Smith

"We do have arguments, our ups and downs - in most sessions we will probably bicker but it is working up to now so I am looking forward to having a successful career with my Dad.

"You just have to look at the likes of Joe Calzaghe and his dad, just to see their relationship there. They had their arguments but look what they achieved - the highest pinnacle in boxing. And hopefully, I can do it with my dad."

The Woodhouse prospect added gym-mates Charlie and Sunny Edwards had been a big inspiration for him, too.

He'd watched how they had built up their own relationship with his father.

Others in the gym like the Kinsiona brothers and Kyle Yousaf, were also improving, he added: "We learn off each other."

Smith Junior has a varied style to fall back on as he joins the paid ranks.

"My style is that I can do a little bit of everything," the former City School pupil said.

"I can box, I can fight and I can counter-punch; maybe my style is a mid-range counter puncher, a box-fighter.

"My dad has me boxing in all different ways. I can mix it up.

"I don't base my style on any fighter I just watch different fighters and take little bits from them."

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is one of his heroes.

"From the amateurs, I used to get called the Little Canelo. I watched Canelo a lot and liked his style of fighting. If I can achieve half of what he has done, I'll be happy.

"Hopefully one day I can reach the pinnacle that he has."