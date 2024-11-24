Morgan Smith becomes latest new Eagles signing

Sheffield Eagles have confirmed the signing of Morgan Smith following his departure from Betfred Super League side Hull FC.

The 26-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Eagles, which sees him become their fifth new signing ahead of the 2025 Betfred Championship season.

He's the second player to come through the door at Olympic Legacy Park in recent days, following on from the recent addition of former Hull FC, York and Bradford forward, Masi Matongo.

The half-back has made 40 appearances in the Betfred Super League over the last two seasons, but he makes a return to the Championship for the first time since he scored 21 tries in 25 appearances for Featherstone Rovers during the 2022 campaign.

Over the last two years, he spent a season in West Yorkshire with Wakefield Trinity, before he moved across to East Yorkshire to join Hull FC, where he made 26 appearances last season for the Black & Whites.