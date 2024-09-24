More Silverware for Sheffield’s Rowan Campbell-Pilling at Sunny Silverstone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield’s F4 driver, Rowan Campbell-Pilling, made a successful return to Silverstone as he picked up another trophy in this year’s championship.

The Rokit British F4 certified by the FIA season continued for its ninth, and penultimate, round at Silverstone last weekend.

Rookie Rowan’s last round at Silverstone, in June, saw him leave on a high with a first place Rookie Podium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eager to repeat that form this time around, Rowan, driving his Tatuus Formula 4 car, placed first on the Rookie Podium (placing sixth in the overall race standings) on Saturday 21 September.

Rowan with trophy (Credit: Jakob Ebrey)

Averaging speeds of more than 100mph around the national circuit, Rowan, a Motorsport UK Academy Driver who drives for the Argenti team, maintained a strong race position and impressively added to his collection of, now, 17 trophies.

Rowan said: “I loved being back at Silverstone and to have won another trophy here is brilliant.

“As the UK’s most prestigious circuit, and a Formula 1 grade A circuit, Motorsport UK are keen for F4 drivers like me to learn their craft at Silverstone before progressing through to Formula 1. Weekends like these provide exactly the experience we need to progress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where Saturday was filled with sunshine, Sunday was very different as the rain hit Silverstone hard overnight.

As with any race, anything can happen and early on a crash took place on the F4 track, which Rowan was involved in. This unfortunately meant he couldn’t finish his final race, at Silverstone, for the season.

“With the crash, of course I’m disappointed. It only takes one thing to change everything. There was an unsighted stationary car, and unfortunately, there was nothing I could have done.

“But what I’m taking away is, this is all valuable experience which will only put me in a stronger position in the future,”Rowan added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m so grateful for everyone’s support yet again, and I can’t wait to come back stronger at Brands Hatch for the season’s finale.”

With only one more round in this year’s F4 championship, Rowan remains one to watch as he aims to seal his place in the top 10 overall championship standings and in the top three of the Rookie Cup.

His next race will take place at Brands Hatch, where the F4 tournament continues on 4 and 5 October. British F4 races are broadcast live on ITV.