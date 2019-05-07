Michael Vaughan casts doubt on whether Alex Hales will play for England again

Former England captain Michael Vaughan doubts whether Alex Hales will play international cricket again after the big-hitting batsman was cast out following his recent suspension.

Hales was named in England's preliminary 15-man World Cup squad only to be dropped last week after a newspaper report revealed the 30-year-old was serving a 21-day ban for a second positive drugs test.

Limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan scolded Hales for showing "complete disregard" for team values and admitted a meeting of senior players sealed the Nottinghamshire player's fate. Vaughan said on BBC Radio 5: "I don't know how he comes back from this. He has lost the opportunity of playing for his country in a World Cup on home soil and he'll live with that forever.

"Eoin Morgan spoke brilliantly, very mature, great leadership, everything he said was to the point. It is a message to Alex Hales that this England side isn't going to mess around anymore."

England have placed great store in their professionalism and discipline in the past year, a direct response to a late night incident in Bristol that eventually saw Ben Stokes cleared in crown court on a charge of affray and the messy Ashes tour which followed in 2017/18.

Hales was suspended and fined by the England and Wales Cricket Board's Cricket Discipline Commission for his role in Bristol, as well as for some social media posts.

Vaughan added: "Bristol was a line-in-the-sand moment, they all realise they have to be better role models.

"Alex Hales was on a 12-month suspended sentence from his actions in Bristol. I don't know how he comes back from this, he has lost the trust of the team.

"It's not a great look for the game but I think the England team have dealt with it in the best way they can. The conversation with Hales would have been hard but easy in a way because he has let them down.

"If you're a professional sports person not thinking clearly you are not in a position to represent your country in a World Cup.

"I just hope he gets some quality people around him to give him advice."