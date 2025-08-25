Medals at Roller Derby World Cup Australia

A 16yr old Sheffield girl Charlotte long completed in the junior roller derby World Cup in Brisbane Australia in July the team brought hope bronze medals the first time GB have won.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roller Derby is Described as rugby on rollers skates. Charlotte plays in a mixed team and has since she was 9.

At nine she asked what was the youngest age a player has gotten into GB, hearing that it was 13 she said I will play for GB at 13. And she did this is her second World Cup her first being held in France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte also plays for Stamford Beasts, junior and now adults.

Charlotte jamming

Charlotte wanted to play derby from the age of 8 but Sheffields age was 9, she did a six week tryout and the rest is history in the making. She has now signed up to the next World Cup to be held in the UK in 2027.

She’s opening to get a place after the tryouts to be held in January February and march across the country. A team has 20 players so it’s a huge achievement to be chosen.