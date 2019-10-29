Meadowhall League: Woodman Juniors seal big win as Mosborough and Steel City Dons share spoils

Mosborough, in red and white, were one of just four U21 teams to play last weekend. Pic: Graham Leary.

They beat Parkgate 5-1 away from home to climb up to fourth in the U21 Division, in one of only two games to get the go-ahead.

Stees City Dons missed out on the chance to climb out of the bottom two after being held to a 1-1 home draw by Mosborough to leave the hosts without a win in five.

The only game to beat the weather in the U18 Division One saw Phoenix Youth hit the winning trail once more following back-to-back defeats.

They overcame bottom-of-the-table Retford Blue 4-0. Goals came from Owen Larrissey, Dillon Seddons, Lucas Corbett and Ross Pritchard condemned the visitors to a sixth defeat on the spin.

Sheffield FC Red extended their lead at the top of Division Two to five points with a 6-2 away victory at Handsworth FC.

That result made it five unbeaten for Sheffield.

Jack Hackford, Esmond Tayki, Semere Yonas and Benefit Ndlovu strikes had Club in control with Connor Medlock and George Weaver efforts in reply giving Handsworth hope.

That was until Daniel Kabeya came off the bench to hit a brace to finally put the result beyond doubt.

Swallownest Blue leapfrogged hosts AFC Dronfield White into third place after a Jack Wood hat-trick earned a hard fought 3-2 victory.

In the only game in Division Three, Wickersley Youth climbed to second to move within three points of leaders Sheffield United JB with a 3-1 away win over Wath Stars.

Josh Patching fired the visitors into a tenth minute lead but Wath hit back to level before the break. Max Weldon restored Wickersley’s lead midway through the second half with Patching hitting his second 12 minutes from time to wrap up the points.

It remains tight at the top of Division Four with just three points blanketing the top five teams.

Sheffield North End kept the pressure firmly on the leaders Brunsmeer Athletic Black following an impressive 7-0 home win over Nether Green Grey, which sees North End kept off the top on goal difference only.

Roan Heeley bagged a treble with Cameron Gates, Elliot Wilson, Alex Zimowicz and sub Jack Whyers on target as the home side stretched their unbeaten run to five.

Greasborough Youth moved into third place beating Staveley MW 6-3 to maintain their 100 percent home record.

Harry Saunby and a Youssuf Ali-Maktary brace saw Greasborough take a comfortable 3-0 lead into the interval. Staveley hit back after the break through Lewis Imrie and Callum Facey.

That only sparked the home side into life as Mohamed Ali, Radwin Dughman and Ali-Maktary with his third of the contest took the game away from the visitors who did get one back late on through Ben Haynes.

Sheffield Park Rangers were held to a goalless draw at third-placed Newbold Community.

Finally, FC Rigdyke have made inroads up the table following back-to-back victories.