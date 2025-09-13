McDonald shines on comeback as Hayden stays unbeaten

Success for Sheldon McDonald pic courtesy of Connor McMain | Connor McMain

Sheffield's Sheldon McDonald showed few signs of ring-rust as he returned to professional boxing after a 500-day absence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Medical investigations over a seizure he'd suffered as a child had put his career on ice.

Success for Sheldon McDonald pic courtesy of Connor McMain | Connor McMain

But cruiserweight McDonald, aged 29, from Wybourn and the Manor, put in an impressive performance against Londoner Lee Roberts at Barnsley Metrodome, on an Outlaw Promotion at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support staff member Amer Khan said: "His jab, uppercut and left hook were all working well along with good footwork.

"He was up against a fighter who had come to compete and be a danger.

"But Sheldon threw a decent array of punches; there was no sign of stiffness - he seemed very comfortable."

Sheldon, an accountant by trade, will be back in action on November 21 at Doncaster Dome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the top of the Metrodome bill, Joe Hayden established himself in the top 20 ranking of domestic superlightweights after his 19th straight win and second career knockout.

Success for Joe Hayden pic courtesy of Connor McMain | Connor McMain

The Conisbrough boxer notched up his first stoppage since July last year to ease past battered rival Rajesh Kumar.

Joe, who once described himself as "officially the fittest man in the Doncaster postcode" ended the contest in the sixth round after some exciting and well-coordinated sequences.

Joe Hayden in action pic courtesy of Connor McMain | Connor McMain

His mentor Dave Allen described it as an "amazing boxing performance finished off by some great body punching and really letting his hands go, now he’s down at championship weight and he’s getting some experience, he’s going to be a proper handful."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After almost 20 fights, all but four of them over four rounds, it now seems time to move Hayden on towards a title eliminator.

Wombwell's 'punching postman' Jake Jon Cleary had Khan and Barnsley's European champion Callum Simpson in his corner, guiding him to his third straight professional win.

The Millennium Boxing gym fighter cleanly outpointed journeyman Lewis Varley.

It was a clean sweep for all the home fighters on the Carl Greaves bill:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Hayden (previously 18 0 0) Conisbrough, KO'd Rajesh Kumar 16 7 1 India, super lightweight

Dempsey Wale, Barnsley 13 0 0 bt Benito Sanchez, 17 10 3, Mexico, super light

Jaymyleigh Pettinger, Barnsley/Rotherham 1 0 0 v TBA super light

Sheldon McDonald 8 1 0 Sheffield bt Lee Roberts 1 2 0, London, cruiser

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayne Bardauskas, Goole, 2 0 0 bt Naila Abigail Peloso, Argentina 1 14 1 feather

Jake Jon Cleary, Barnsley, 2 0 0 bt Lewis Varley, Birmingham 0 5 0 welter

Brandon Pickup, Wakefield 3 0 0 bt Dylan Courtney, Penzance 2 21 2 cruiser

Ellis Ward, Leeds 3 0 0 bt Angelo Dragone, Carmarthen 9 7 0 welter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Manager Kevin Maree says Sheffield's Shakiel Thompson will face Kent super middleweight Grant Dennis on a GBM bill on September 27 before "a huge fight before the end of the year" - presumably a British title eliminator.

Maree added that there would be an announcement in the next few days over Callum Simpson's next fight.