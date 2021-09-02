The 21-year-old (5-0, one knockout), who boxes at super bantamweight, will step up once again when he takes on the more experienced Zahid Hussain (16-1, two knockouts) on the undercard of Josh Warrington's rematch against Mauricio Lara.

The bout comes just 21 days after Price overcame fellow unbeaten prospect, Claudio Grande, on points after six months out of the ring.

"I didn’t think there was any ring rust there but you will see a better performance from me this Saturday than you did two weeks ago,” he told The Star.

Hopey Price (second from right) spars stablemate Jordan Gill under the watchful eye of trainer David Coldwell. Picture Scott Merrylees

“You can spar and spar as much as you want, you can be in the gym and say you are ready but there’s nothing quite like the whole fight week, build-up and having to do the weight and then, under the bright lights, perform.

"I feel it was a good performance. Not many young fighters, knowing they had a fight planned in two weeks time, would have took that sort of opponent."

Price, from Leeds, became the first boxer from Great Britain to win gold at a Youth Olympic Games in 2018.

Another gold medallist from Team GB at Buenos Aires 2018 was lightweight Caroline Dubois, the younger sister of heavyweight contender Daniel who reached the quarter-final at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics and officially turned professional this week.

Price is the protégé of Sheffield boxer-turned-trainer David Coldwell – who coached Tony Bellew to a world title – and trains in Rotherham alongside stablemates Jordan Gill, Lerrone Richards and, more recently, Derek Chisora, who has once again linked up with Ecclesfield-born Coldwell.

On the experience of working with the heavyweight, who has fought some of the best in the division, Price said: "He’s good, I like him. He’s got a good personality in the gym.

"It’s good to have him back and you are going to see a better Derek Chisora next time he’s fighting, he’s looking good.”