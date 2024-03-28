Matchroom promoters snap up Sheffield fighter for his next few fights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Super-Lightweight boxer penned a "new multi-fight promotional deal" with Eddie Hearn following his career-best win over Jose Zepeda at Sheffield Arena.

Now the promoters can focus on providing Smith, 27, with a world title shot, possibly at Sheffield Wednesday's stadium.

"I'm delighted to extend my contract with Matchroom," said Smith.

"I've been with them since my debut and over the years I've built a great relationship with Eddie, and all of the team. I really feel like part of the family now.

"I think I'm going to have a long career with Matchroom; I'm in great hands and I wouldn't be with anyone better.

"They're the best for a reason. It would be nice to start my career with them and then also finish it at the end. Alongside STN Sports, who have been outstanding managing my career, I have the team in place that will give me the opportunity to achieve all my dreams" said the Handsworth fighter.

"The win over Zepeda is going to propel my name up into the rankings, but I knew a few people who were saying that it might have been a fight too soon.

Super Lightweight Champion Dalton Smith Pic Mark Robinson Matchroom

"Don't get me wrong, I knew the pressure was on but not many people can rise to the occasion. I knew I had to remain switched on and focused throughout, knowing the performance would materialise.

"This was not a Zepeda who was on the slide. He has only lost at the world level and it is not like he has been beaten easily. He is a world-class fighter and he is proven at the world level. I need that performance to prove that I, too, belong at the world level.

"My number one target is to crack Hillsborough, have a big fight there, but having an away day in America is every fighter's dream also, I've got many years in my career and some great things I want to achieve and going over there to America is definitely on the cards.

"If you look at the 140lbs division, there are some big names and there's going to be some special nights, I have been a fan of Regis Prograis for a very long time. It would be great to fight him, but there are plenty of options and some big fights to be made. My main goal is to work towards a fight at Hillsborough Stadium. I don't mind whoever it is against; if it is for a World Title, we will fight them there."

New deal for Dalton

Hearn commented: "When he produces performances like that against Jose Zepeda, it makes it very easy to do my job.